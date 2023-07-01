NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Proposed Housin

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Proposed Housing Trust Fund Ordinance Notice is hereby given that the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on the proposed Housing Trust Fund Ordinance on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. in the County Board Room, County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji MN. The purpose of the Housing Trust Fund Ordinance is to allow the County to develop a trust fund to utilize for the development, sustaining and supporting of low to moderate income housing in Beltrami County. A complete copy of the proposed Housing Trust Fund Ordinance is available for public review at the County Administrator’s Office, Second Floor, Beltrami County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 or on the Beltrami County website: www.co.beltrami.mn.us. Dated this day, June 27, 2023 Thomas H. Barry County Administrator (July 1, 2023) 238018