NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Proposed Amendm

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Proposed Amendment to Ordinance #47 – Developed County Parks and Recreation Areas Notice is hereby given that the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on proposed amendments to Beltrami County Ordinance #47 – Developed County Parks and Recreation Areas - on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. in the County Board Room, County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji MN. The purpose of the proposed amendments to the Ordinance are to prohibit the operation of ATVs, OHMs, and ORVs in the 8-acre Grant Creek Horse Camp for the safety of campers and horses and to allow for enforcement; and to update the Ordinance by adding the Wilton Hills Recreation Area rules that were established by the County Board July 6, 2021 resolution. A complete copy of the proposed amendments to the Developed County Parks and Recreation Areas Ordinance is available for public review at the County Administrator’s Office, Second Floor, Beltrami County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 or on the Beltrami County website: www.co.beltrami.mn.us. Dated this day, July 12, 2023 Thomas H. Barry County Administrator (July 15, 2023) 241478