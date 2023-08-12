NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bemidji City Council will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, to hold a Public Hearing and 2nd reading on the following Ordinances: • An Ordinance Amending Chapter 14, Article III of the Bemidji City Code Relating to Air Pollution, by Adding Section 14-73, Entitled Use of Cannabis in Public • An Ordinance Amending Chapter 12, Article XXV, of the Bemidji City Code Relating to Lodging Tax Such persons who desire to comment pertaining to this ordinance will be given an opportunity to be heard at this meeting. Individuals participating via WebEx will also have an opportunity to speak during this time. The Ordinances are available by contacting the City Clerk, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 (218-759-3570). Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (Aug. 12, 2023) 248740