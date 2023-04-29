Notice of Public Hearing NOTICE IS HEREB

Notice of Public Hearing NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Bemidji will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter for the purpose to allow the public to make oral and/or written comments on the adequacy of the City’s Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP). Questions or comments in this regard may be directed to Sam Anderson, City Engineer, at 218-333-1851. Such persons to be heard with regard to this matter should be present at this meeting. Individuals participating via Webex will also have an opportunity to speak during this time. Persons with special needs are asked to contact City Hall at 218-759-3570 to allow staff to provide information in alternative language or format. Additional information will be available at the public hearing. Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (April 29, 2023) 218023