NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREB

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bemidji City Council will meet in Council Chambers of City Hall, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, to hold a Public Hearing and 2nd reading of an: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING AN UNCODED SECTION OF THE BEMIDJI CITY CODE (AUTHORIZING THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY) Such persons who desire to comment pertaining to this ordinance will be given an opportunity to be heard at this meeting. Individuals participating via Webex will also have an opportunity to speak during this time. The Ordinance is available by contacting the City Clerk, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 (218-759-3570). Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (March 11, 2023) 201967