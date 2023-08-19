NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Judicial Ditch 18 Petition for Removal of Property from System Notice is hereby given that the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners, acting as the Drainage Authority for Judicial Ditch 18, will hold a public hearing on a petition received to remove benefited acres from Judicial Ditch 18. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The hearing will be held in the County Board Room, at the Administration Building, at 701 Minnesota Avenue NW, in Bemidji. The petition was filed by Virginia Salzl Trust for consideration of removing the El/2 of NE l/4 of NE 1/4, Section 25, T-153, R-31, from the benefited area of Judicial Ditch 18. A review of the petition may be done through the County Administrator’s Office or the County Auditor’s Office in the County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. Dated this day, Thomas Barry County Administrator (Aug. 19, 2023) 250722