NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Jail Property P

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Jail Property Purchase Notice is hereby given that the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on the Jail Property Purchase. The Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 5:15 pm Details of the purchase are available for public review in the County Administrator’s Office, Second Floor, Beltrami County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 or may be seen on the Beltrami County website: www.co.beltrami.mn.us. Dated this day, August 2, 2023 Tom Barry, County Administrator (Aug. 9, 2023) 247933