NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Adoption of Bud

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Adoption of Budget, Levy, Capital Improvement Plan and County Fee Schedule Notice is hereby given that the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on the Final 2023 Property Tax Levy, Final 2023 County Budget, the 2023 County Fee Schedule, and the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan for Beltrami County. The Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6:00 pm A complete copy of the Budget and Levy, Fee Schedule and Capital Improvement Plan are available for public review in the County Administrator’s Office, Second Floor, Beltrami County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 or may be seen on the Beltrami County website: www.co.beltrami.mn.us. Dated this day, December 5, 2022 Tom Barry, County Administrator (Dec. 7, 2022) 128610