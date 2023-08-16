NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A hearing will be held in front of the Board of Adjustment to consider a Variance Request for Joe’s Lodge Resort at 15228 Joe’s Lodge Dr SE, Bemidji, MN. The request is to demolish an existing cabin (25’ x 33’ x 16’) and replace it with a 26’ x 37’ x 19’ cabin to meet Minnesota Department of Health requirements. The public hearing will be held at the Ten Lake Township Hall at 2142 Mission Rd NE, Cass Lake, MN on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023 at 6:00 PM. A site visit will occur once the meeting has come to order. Additional information will be available at the meeting. Please call Jim Baruth, TLT Zoning Administrator, at 218-368-4229, if you have questions. Written comments may be sent to the Ten Lake Township Clerk at the address or email listed below. Sincerely, James Marcotte TLT Clerk, PO Box 1608, Bemidji, MN 56619 Email: tenlake@paulbunyan.net Phone: (218) 556-1487 (Aug. 16 & 19, 2023) 250026