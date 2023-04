NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST – SPECIAL ELECTION WARD 1 VOTERS OF THE CITY OF BEMIDJI NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with M.S. 206.83, a public accuracy test will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023 in Council Chambers of City Hall, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, Minnesota to test the vote tabulating equipment for the April 11, 2023 Ward 1 Special Election. Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (April 5, 2023) 209368