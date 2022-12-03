NOTICE OF PROPOSED TOTAL BUDGET AND PROP

NOTICE OF PROPOSED TOTAL BUDGET AND PROPERTY TAXES FOR 2023 At their regular meeting on December 5, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. or soon thereafter, the Bemidji City Council will hold a public hearing on its budget and on the amount of property taxes it is proposing to collect to pay for the costs of services the city will provide in 2023. SPENDING: The total budget amounts below compare the City’s 2022 total actual budget with the amount the City proposes to spend in 2023. 2022 Total Proposed 2023 Change From Actual Budget Budget 2022-2023 $49,949,577 $62,712,745 25.5% TAXES: The property tax amounts below compare that portion of the current budget levied in property taxes in the City of Bemidji for 2022 with the property taxes the City proposes to collect in 2023. 2022 Proposed 2023 Change From Property Taxes Property Taxes 2022-2023 $7,136,686 $7,493,972 5.0% LOCAL TAX RATE COMPARISON: The following compares the City’s current local tax rate, the City’s tax rate for 2022 if no tax levy increase is adopted, and the City’s proposed tax rate for 2023. 2022 2023 Tax Rate If 2023 Proposed Tax Rate NO Levy Change Tax Rate 52.1 40.5 44.5 ATTEND THE PUBLIC HEARING All Bemidji city residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the City Council to express their opinions on the budget and on the proposed amount of 2023 property taxes. The hearing will be held on: MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, AT 6:00 P.M. BEMIDJI CITY HALL 317 4TH STREET NW, BEMIDJI If the discussion of the budget cannot be completed, a time and place for continuing the discussion will be announced at the hearing. You are also invited to send your written comments to: City of Bemidji, City Clerk’s Office, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 (Dec. 3, 2022) 126590