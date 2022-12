NOTICE OF POSSIBLE QUORUM Notice is hereby given that a quorum of the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners may be in attendance at the New Commissioner Orientation to be held on December 16, 2022 at 8:00 am in the County Board Room, County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Avenue, Bemidji, Minnesota. Dated this day, November 28, 2022 Thomas Barry County Administrator (Dec. 3, 2022) 127111