NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 22, 2020 MORTGAGOR: Tyler D. Hunt and Cara Hunt, spouses married to each other. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Class Mortgage V, Inc. its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded January 14, 2021 Beltrami County Recorder, Document No. A000595536. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC. Dated June 29, 2023 Recorded June 30, 2023, as Document No. A000616283. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 101092800201144696 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: First Class Mortgage V, Inc. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 9711 Long Lake Drive Northeast, Bemidji, MN 56601 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 480017802 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 5, Section 12, Township 147, Range 32, described as follows: Commencing at the West Quarter corner of said Section 12; thence North 0° 07' 39" East, along the West line of said Government Lot 5, a distance of 70.84 feet to the intersection with the Northerly right of way line of C.S.A.H. No. 27; thence North 69° 02' 41" East along said Northerly right of way line, a distance of 220.86 feet to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence North 25° 07' West a distance of 286.27 feet; thence North 15° 14' East a distance of 233.97 feet; thence North 69° 02' 41" East a distance of 537.07 feet; thence South 0° 04' 20" East a distance of 507.70 feet to the intersection with the Northerly right of way line of said C.S.A.H. No. 27; thence South 69° 02' 41" West, along said right of way line, a distance of 473.47 feet to the point of beginning. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Beltrami ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $178,100.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $172,102.21 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, Bemidji, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys' fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 12, 2024, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None "THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED." Dated: July 5, 2023 Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85 - 23-003699 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.