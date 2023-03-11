NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 22, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $250,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Marc Edward Jordan and Marian Q. Jordan, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on October 7, 2011 as Document Number A000515356, as modified of record by document recorded on February 1, 2012, as Document Number A000518052 and as reformed by Court Order recorded on June 29, 2020 as Document Number A000589788 in the Office of the County Recorder of Beltrami County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot Five (5), Block One (1), IDLEWILD BAY ESTATES, lying Westerly of a line described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Lot 5; thence North 89 degrees 54 minutes 31 seconds East, bearing assumed along the South line of said Lot 5, a distance of 350.04 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence North 01 degree 07 minutes 06 seconds East, along a line parallel with the West line of said Lot 5, a distance of 284.03 feet to the intersection with the North line of said Lot 5 and said line there terminating. AND That part of Government Lot 1, Section 34, Township 148, Range 33, described as follows: Beginning at the intersection of the West line of said Government Lot 1 with the shore of Movil Lake; thence North along said West line to a point which lies 296.50 feet South of the Northwest corner of said Government Lot 1; thence deflect right 88 degrees 46 minutes 39 seconds a distance of 350.04 feet; thence deflect right 91 degrees 13 minutes 21 seconds along a line parallel to said West line a distance of 294 feet, more or less to the shore of Movil Lake; thence Westerly along the shore of Movil Lake a distance of 350 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating, Beltrami County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 12805 ARCADIA CT NE, BEMIDJI, MN 56601 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Beltrami County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $425,807.43 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 47.00611.00 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 06, 2022 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, 613 Minnesota Avenue NW, Law Enforcement Center, Bemidji, MN 56601. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on March 6, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: July 12, 2022 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Sung Woo Hong, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (19-0727-FC04) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the mortgage foreclosure sale referred to in the foregoing Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed to: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, 613 Minnesota Avenue NW, Law Enforcement Center, Bemidji, MN 56601. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on May 1, 2023. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 580.07, Marc Edward Jordan and Marian Q. Jordan postponed the foreclosure sale scheduled for September 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. to February 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Dated: January 19, 2023 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the mortgage foreclosure sale referred to in the foregoing Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed to: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 05, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, 613 Minnesota Avenue NW, Law Enforcement Center, Bemidji, MN 56601. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on July 10, 2023. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 580.07, Marc Edward Jordan and Marian Q. Jordan postponed the foreclosure sale scheduled for September 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. to February 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Dated: March 08, 2023 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (19-0727-FC04) (March 11, 2023) 202323