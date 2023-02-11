NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 22, 2019 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $181,649.00 MORTGAGOR(S): James Edmond Tate, single man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 1006919-1000062755-6 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC SERVICER: MidFirst Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 24, 2019, Beltrami County Recorder, as Document Number A000584113 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: MidFirst Bank LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 300 feet of the West 400 feet of the North 200 feet of the NE 1/4 of NW 1/4 Section 15, Township 148, Range 32 AND The North 350 feet of the West 100 feet of the NE1/4 of NW 1/4 Section 15, Township 148, Range 32 AND The South 150 feet of the North 350 feet of the East 300 feet of the West 400 feet of the NE 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 15, Township 148, Range 32 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 10322 Knappen Hill Rd Ne, Bemidji, MN 56601 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 340014001 AND 340014100 AND 340014200 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Beltrami THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE GOOD THROUGH JANUARY 23, 2023: $179,311.24 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 4, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 613 Minnesota Avenue, Bemidji, MN 56601 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 4, 2023, or the next business day if October 4, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: February 6, 2023 Midfirst Bank Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (Feb. 11, 18, 25; March 4, 11, 18, 2023) 193100