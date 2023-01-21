NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 24, 2013 MORTGAGOR: Catherine A. Lehto, a single person MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded September 26, 2013, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A000535073, Beltrami County, Minnesota. MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 21092 New Maple Ridge, Hines, MN 56647 TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 18.00354.00 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (E1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4), Section Twenty-six (26), Township One Hundred Forty-nine (149), Range Thirty-one (31), subject to an easement for ingress and egress over and across the West 33 feet thereof for the benefit of the SE1/4 NW1/4 of said Section 26, Township 149, Range 31, Beltrami County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Beltrami ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $19,000.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $16,463.76 INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 11.55%, with a daily per diem of $4.59. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, Subd. 30. The name of the residential mortgage servicer and lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02 is: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union. That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 9, 2023, at 10:00 am. PLACE OF SALE: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 613 Minnesota Avenue NW, Bemidji, Minnesota 56601, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: September 9, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: January 17, 2023 GURSTEL LAW FIRM By:/s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832) 6681 Country Club Drive Golden Valley, MN 55427 (763) 267-6785 Attorney in Fact for Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union IMPORTANT NOTICE This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. (Jan 21 & 28; Feb 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2023) 166168