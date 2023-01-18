NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 23, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $417,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Marc E Jordan and Marian Q Jordan, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed August 29, 2011, Beltrami County Recorder, as Document Number A000514431, thereafter reformed by Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order for Judgment and Judgment recorded on June 29, 2020 as Document Number A000589788 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot Five (5), Block One (1), IDLEWILD BAY ESTATES, lying Westerly of a line described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Lot 5; thence North 89 degrees 54 minutes 31 seconds East, bearing assumed along the South line of said Lot 5, a distance of 350.04 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence North 01 degree 07 minutes 06 seconds East, along a line parallel with the West line of said Lot 5, a distance of 284.03 feet to the intersection with the North line of said Lot 5 and said line there terminating. AND That part of Government Lot 1, Section 34, Township 148, Range 33, described as follows: Beginning at the intersection of the West line of said Government Lot 1 with the shore of Movil Lake; thence North along said West line to a point which lies 296.50 feet South of the Northwest corner of said Government Lot 1; thence deflect right 88 degrees 46 minutes 39 seconds a distance of 350.04 feet; thence deflect right 91 degrees 13 minutes 21 seconds along a line parallel to said West line a distance of 294 feet, more or less, to the shore of Movil Lake; thence Westerly along the shore of Movil Lake a distance of 350 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12805 Arcadia Ct NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 47.00611.00 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Beltrami THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $479,652.60 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 31, 2022, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 613 Minnesota Avenue, Bemidji, MN 56601 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2022, or the next business day if November 30, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: April 8, 2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP F/K/A SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP BY Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP f/k/a Shapiro & Zielke, LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above reference sale scheduled for May 31, 2022 at 10:00AM, was postponed to October 31, 2022 at 10:00AM, pursuant to MN Statute 580.07, subdivision 2, has been postponed to January 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 613 Minnesota Avenue, Bemidji, MN 56601. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by February 14, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: October 27, 2022. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Mortgagee Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP f/k/a Shapiro & Zielke, LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 19-111567 Attorney for Mortgagee NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for January 10, 2023, at 10:00AM, has been postponed to February 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 613 Minnesota Avenue, Bemidji, MN 56601. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by March 28, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: January 12, 2023. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Mortgagee Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP f/k/a Shapiro & Zielke, LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 19-111567 Attorney for Mortgagee (Jan 18, 2023) 159971