NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Mortgagee: Marvin Larson and Gloria Larson, husband and wife, as joint tenants Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial, LLC (FIK/A Homecomings Financial Network, Inc.), its successors and assigns Dated: January 16, 2008 Recorded: February 5, 2008 Beltrami County Recorder Document No. A000481152 Re-Recorded: May 23, 2008 Beltrami County Recorder Document No.A000484129 Assigned To: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Dated: August 11, 2022 Recorded: August 22, 2022 Beltrami County Recorder Document No. A000610242 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100062604763643444 Lender or Broker: Homecomings Financial, LLC (F/K/A Homecomings Financial Network, Inc.) Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper Mortgage Originator: Homecomings Financial, LLC (FIK/A Homecomings Financial Network, Inc.) LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 24, Block 1, Lakeridge AND that part of Lot Twenty three (23), Block One (1 ), Lakeridge, lying Westerly of a line described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Lot 23; thence North 89 degrees 07’ 17” West, record plat bearing, along the North line of said Lot 23, a distance of205.00 feet to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence South O degrees 00’ 00” East a distance of 466.75 feet to the intersection with the South line of said Lot 23 and said line there terminating. Beltrami County, Minnesota This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 47.01120.00 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 18558 Shorewood Court NW Bemidji, MN 56601 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Beltrami ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $82,500.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $69,453.41 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 27, 2022, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 613 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and truces, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is June 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: October 26, 2022 Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fruc) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN11426. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to January 31, 2023, at 10:00 AM, Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 613 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN in said County and State. Dated: December 29, 2022 By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Attorneys for: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 MN11426. (Jan 4, 2023) 145639