NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 12, 2021 MORTGAGOR: Casey J Anderson, a married person. MORTGAGEE: Heritage Bank National Association. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded November 16, 2021 Beltrami County Recorder, Document No. A000603915. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated November 12, 2021 Recorded November 18, 2021, as Document No. A000603976. TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Heritage Bank National Association RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 239 Amos Way Northwest, Bemidji, MN 56601 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 800663700 and 800663000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINNESOTA: Parcel A: The West 850 feet of the SE¼ of SW¼, Section 28, Township 147, Range 33, Less the North 821 feet thereof, Also less the South 50 feet of the North 871 feet of the West 540 feet thereof. Parcel B: SE¼ of SW¼, Section 28, Township 147, Range 33, Less the West 850 feet thereof, Also Less the North 821 feet thereof. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Beltrami ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $220,288.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $226,024.02 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE January 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, Bemidji, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on July 17, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: October 31, 2022 U.S. Bank National Association Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 19 - 22-005787 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (Nov. 12, 19 & 26; Dec. 3, 10 & 17, 2022) 120751