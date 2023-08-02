NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 29, 2022 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $156,565.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Justin McIntyre, a single man and Alyssa Rinehart, a single woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Primelending, a Plainscapital Company, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: May 2, 2022 Beltrami County Recorder Document Number: A000607723 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Dated: January 10, 2023 Recorded: January 11, 2023 Beltrami County Recorder Document Number: A000613297 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100053680002006180 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Primelending, a Plainscapital Company Residential Mortgage Servicer: Flagstar Bank, N.A. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Beltrami Property Address: 918 Irvine Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601-4521 Tax Parcel ID Number: 800127800 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: N 1/2 of Lot 21 and all of Lots 22, 23 and 24, Block A of First Addition, Subdivision of Outlots “A” and “B” in First Addition and “A” and “B” in Second Addition to Bemidji AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $161,118.94 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Law Enforcement Center lobby, 613 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 8, 2024, or the next business day if February 8, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: June 15, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052972-F1 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for August 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Beltrami County Sheriff`s office, Law Enforcement Center lobby, 613 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: July 25, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052972-F1 (Aug. 2. 2023) 246045