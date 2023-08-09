NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 103D.911, notice is hereby given that the Board of Managers of the Red Lake Watershed District will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2024 General Fund Budget at 9:15 a.m., August 24, 2023, at the Red Lake Watershed District Office, 1000 Pennington Avenue South, Thief River Falls, MN 56701. The following is the 2024 proposed budget: PROPOSED 2024 BUDGET Manager’s fees and salaries $ 40,000.00 Board of Managers’ expense 24,200.00 Staff salaries 551,515.00 Payroll taxes 42,191.00 Employee benefits 178,097.00 Travel and meetings 7,500.00 Audit 10,400.00 Legal 16,000.00 Office supplies 20,000.00 Office equipment 30,000.00 Appraisers and Viewers 2,000.00 Professional services 25,000.00 Dues and subscriptions 10,000.00 Insurance and bonds 40,000.00 Repairs and maintenance-building 15,000.00 Utilities 12,000.00 Advertising and publications 4,000.00 Telephone 11,000.00 Vehicle expense & maintenance 15,000.00 Engineering supplies 3,000.00 Engineering equipment 40,000.00 TOTAL $ 1,096,903.00 LESS: ESTIMATED OVERHEAD (827,272.50) LESS: MISCELLANEOUS REVENUE (3,000.00) PROPOSED 2023 GENERAL FUND BUDGET $266,630.50 CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND An ad valorem tax of .0003627 times the taxable market value for 2023, collectible for 2024, will be levied on all taxable property within the Red Lake Watershed District. One-half of the levy will remain in the District for projects listed below; the other one-half of the levy will be sent to the Red River Watershed Management Board for projects within the Red River Basin. Permitting system Benchmarks Flood Control studies/projects Stream gauging Water quality studies/projects Rivers Watershed hydrologic analysis Lakes Bank stabilization (Aug. 9 & 16, 2023) 247877