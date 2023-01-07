NOTICE OF HEARING ON IMPROVEMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bemidji City Council will meet in Council Chambers of City Hall, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, to consider the following improvement: 2023 Norton Avenue Reconstruction Project City Project #23-02 Street From/To _____________________________ Ridgeway Avenue NW Paul Bunyan Drive (TH 197) - 23rd Street NW 23rd Street NW Ridgeway Avenue NW - 22nd Street NW Norton Avenue NW 22nd Street NW – 15th Street NW This project will be done pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.011 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvements are the properties abutting and/or benefited by such improvements. The estimated cost of the improvement is $1,633,377. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvements will be heard at this meeting. Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (Jan 7 & 14, 2023) 143473