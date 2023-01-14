NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILING DATES CITY OF BEMIDJI – SPECIAL ELECTION – WARD 1 COUNCILMEMBER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with M.S. 205.13, Subd. 2 and City Charter Section 4.04, that the candidate filing period will open at 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, for the following City of Bemidji office: Council Member Ward 1 (Fill a Term ending December 31, 2024) Filing of an original, properly executed affidavit of candidacy and filing fee will be accepted in person with the office of the City Clerk, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; except on February 14, 2023, filing may be made between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes Section 204B.09, Subd. 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. The initial election will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023. If more than two candidates file for office and should no candidate garner greater than 50% of the total vote at the special primary election, then a second special election will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Questions should be directed to the City Clerk at 218-759-3570. Candidate filing information packets and affidavits of candidacy are available from the office of the City Clerk or on the City’s website at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (Jan 14, 18, 21, 25 & 28, 2023) 150002