NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS BEMIDJI REGIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY Project Location: Bemidji Regional Airport Project Name: BJI Airport Security Improvements Federal Project No. 3-27-0010-045-2022 State Project No. A0401-117 Bids Close At: 11:00 a.m., Local Time, January 17, 2023 Sealed Bid Proposals for work indicated below at the Bemidji Regional Airport, Bemidji, Minnesota, will be received by the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority, at the office of the Executive Director, located at 3824 Moberg Drive NW, Suite 101, Bemidji, Minnesota, 56601, until the date and hour indicated above, and will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately thereafter. The work, in accordance with drawings and specifications prepared by Karvakko, P.A., 210 24th Street NW, Suite 100, Bemidji, MN 56601, and consists of the following: Major items of work as indicated on Drawings or specified, but not limited to, are: Security improvements to the security checkpoint. Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: The office of the Airport’s Executive Director, located at 3824 Moberg Drive NW, Suite 101, Bemidji, MN 56601 and at the office of Karvakko, P.A., 210 24th Street NW, Suite 100, Bemidji, MN 56601. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.karvakko.com or www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $50.00 by inputting the Quest Project #8360489 on the website’s Project search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $75.00 per set which includes shipping. Please make check payable to “Karvakko, P.A.” and send it to 210 24th Street NW, Suite 100, Bemidji, MN 56001. Please contact us at (218) 444-8004 if you have any questions. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a performance and payment bond. The Airport Authority reserves the right to waive any irregularities and to reject any or all Bids as they deem to be in its best interest. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of thirty (30) days after the date fixed for opening Bids. Dated at Bemidji, Minnesota, this December 21, 2022. BEMIDJI REGIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY By: Mrs. Karen Weller Executive Director, Bemidji Regional Airport Authority (Dec. 28, 2022 & Jan. 7, 2023) 137626