NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION AND MEETING TU

NOTICE OF ANNUAL ELECTION AND MEETING TURTLE LAKE TOWNSHIP The Citizens of the Township of Turtle Lake, County of Beltrami, State of Minnesota, who are qualified to vote in General Elections, are hereby notified that the Annual Township Election and Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Elections will be held at Turtle Lake Township Hall, 19143 Lake Julia Drive NW for the following purposes: To elect One (1) Supervisor, Seat C for the term of three years. To elect One (1) Supervisor, Seat D for the term of three years. To elect One (1) Treasurer for the term of two years. Election hours will be 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on said day. The Board of Canvass will meet after the polls close to certify the official election results. The Annual Town Meeting will convene at 8:30 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. In the event of inclement weather, the meetings and election will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. If inclement weather also postpones the meetings and election on March 21, 2023, they will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. NOTE: The Town Hall, 19143 Lake Julia Drive NW, will be open on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for absentee voting. Lynn Johnson, Clerk (Feb. 25, 2023) 196618