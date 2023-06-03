NORTHERN TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ROAD VACATIO

NORTHERN TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the town board of Northern Township, Beltrami County, Minnesota, will conduct a public hearing on the 12th day of June, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at the Northern Town Hall located at 445 Town Hall Road NW, for the purpose of considering the vacation of Jon Ave as laid out in the Plat of Wrightwood Acres. This action was authorized by the electors at the March 2023 Annual Meeting of Northern Township, according to MS 164.07, subd. 1. All persons interested in this matter are encouraged to attend the hearing. Mary Israelson Northern Township Clerk (June 3, 2023) 229638,