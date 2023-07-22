MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BO

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS JUNE 27, 2023 The special meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, June 27, 2023, at 8:00 p.m., in the District Office Conference Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: 7:58 p.m. The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. AGENDA The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Dave Wall, and carried by all in attendance to close the meeting to discuss labor negotiations strategy (MN Statute 13D.03: Labor Negotiations Strategy). Time: 8:00 p.m. Negotiations Strategy – Closed Session The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to go back into open session. Time: 8:58 p.m. ADJOURNMENT The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Justin Hoover, and approved by all in attendance to adjourn the meeting. Time: 8:59 p.m. /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S. Ann Long Voelkner, Chair July 17, 2023 Date Approved (July 22, 2023) 242629