MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BO

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS MAY 1, 2023 The special meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Holly Vind – Student Representative Nick Rautio – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: 5:30 p.m. The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. AGENDA Health Insurance Proposals for FY2024-FY2025 The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Julie Laitala and carried by all in attendance to approve the Sanford Health Plan as the district's health insurance carrier for FY2024-2025. Adjournment Meeting adjourned Time: 5:57 p.m. /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair May 15, 2023 Date Approved (May 20, 2023)