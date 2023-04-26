MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BO

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS MARCH 27, 2023 The special meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Holly Vind – Student Representative Nick Rautio – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: 5:30 p.m. The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Julie Laitala, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. AGENDA New Director of Business Services The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to employ Ashley Eastridge as the Director of Business Services effective March 28, 2023. The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to authorize Ashley Eastridge, Director of Business Services, to perform the duties of Treasurer of the School Board effective March 28, 2023. Closed Session The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to close the meeting per MN State Statute 13D.05, Subd 3(c): Real Estate. Time: 5:36 p.m. Chairperson Long Voelkner called the meeting back into open session at 6:14 p.m. Work Session Adjournment Meeting adjourned Time: 7:42 p.m. /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair April 20, 2023 Date Approved (April 26, 2023) 217118