MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BO

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS JANUARY 27, 2023 The special meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 a.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, and Superintendent Jeremy Olson MEMBERS ABSENT: Ann Long Voelkner CALL TO ORDER: 7:01 a.m. AGENDA Closed Session: The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to close the meeting per MN State Statute 13D.05, Subd 3(b): Attorney Client Privilege. Time: 7:02 a.m. Vice Chairman Wall call the meeting back into open session at 7:37 a.m. Open Session: Possible action related to closed session The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Julie Laitala and, carried by all in attendance to accept the settlement agreement. Adjournment The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn the meeting. Time: 7:39 a.m. /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair February 27, 2023 Date Approved (March 4, 2023) 199454