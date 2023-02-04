MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BO

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS JANUARY 9, 2023 The special meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Ann Long Voelkner, Jenny Frenzel, Justin Hoover, Julie Laitala, Anna Manecke, Dave Wall and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Student Representatives: Nick Rautio and Holly Vind MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: (5:30 p.m.) Administer Oath of Office to New Board Members Acting Chair Ann Long Voelkner administered the Oath of Office to Jenny Frenzel, Anna Manecke and Dave Wall. Approval of Agenda The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by, Dave Wall, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. Organization of the Board A. Elections A motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Anna Manecke, to change the current board chair election process. This would eliminate the need to be on the board for two years to be chair. This motion was not voted on, motion fails. An amended motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Anna Manecke and carried by Justin Hoover, Anna Manecke, and Dave Wall to include striking that new members need to be added to the end of the list when voting for chair. This motion fails. 1. Chairperson Ann Long Voelkner Presiding Ann Long Voelkner was nominated by Julie Laitala, and not seconded, nomination fails. 2. Vice Chairperson – Acting Chairperson Ann Long Voelkner Presiding Justin Hoover was nominated by Anna Manecke, he declines the position, motion fails. Dave Wall was nominated by Justin Hoover Jenny Frenzel was nominated by Julie Liatala Voting for Wall: Anna Manecke, Justin Hoover, Dave Wall Voting for Frenzel: Julie Laitala, Jenny Frenzel, Ann Long Voelkner Nomination fails Chairperson and Vice Chairperson Jenny Frenzel nominated Ann Long Voelkner for Chair and Jenny Frenzel for Vice Chair, there is no second, nomination fails. Julie Laitala was nominated Ann Long Voelkner for Chair and Dave Wall for Vice Chair, Dave Wall second, and voted yes by Julie Laitala, Anna Manecke, Dave Wall and Ann Long Voelkner, voted no by Justin Hoover and Jenny Frenzel. Nominations pass. 3. Clerk Jenny Frenzel was nominated by Anna Manecke, seconded by Dave Wall, and upon vote being taken, Jenny Frenzel was duly elected to that office. Yes votes are as follows: Jenny Frenzel, Justin Hoover, Julie Laitala, Anna Manecke, Dave Wall, Ann Long Voelkner 4. Treasurer Julie Laitala was nominated by Justin Hoover, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and upon vote being taken, Julie Laitala was duly elected to that office. Yes votes are as follows: Jenny Frenzel, Justin Hoover, Julie Laitala, Anna Manecke, Dave Wall, Ann Long Voelkner The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to authorize Krisi Fenner, Director of Business Services, to perform the duties of Treasurer of the School Board. B. Other Organizational Considerations 1. School Board Member Compensation The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to set the compensation received by School Board Members for the 2023 calendar year at $525 per month. 2. School Board Chairperson Compensation The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to set the compensation received by the School Board Chairperson for the 2023 calendar year at $675 per year. 3. Table Negotiator Compensation The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to set the compensation received by the School Board Table Negotiators for the 2023 calendar year at $525 per year. 4. Regular Monthly Meetings – Date and Time The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Julie Laitala, and carried by all in attendance that the regular meetings of the Board of Education be held on the third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. Special Meetings shall be held as needed. 5. Appoint Committee Assignments The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to accept the committee assignment list as presented with the addition of Dave Wall being on the LEIC committee. 6. Enabling Act The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance establishing the Enabling Act for the guidance of the Superintendent 7. Legal Advertising Quotations The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by, Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance awarding the quotation for legal advertisements for 2023 to The Bemidji Pioneer in the amount of $9.00 S.A.U. for the first insertion and $8.15 S.A.U. for subsequent insertions. 8. Name Board’s Legal Counsel and Authorized Contacts The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to accept Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger and Mace, P.A. as the Board’s legal counsel and Superintendent Olson and Superintendent Olson’s designee as authorized Contacts. 9. Depository Resolution Justin Hoover offered the following resolution and moved its adoption: DEPOSITORY RESOLUTION BE IT RESOLVED, that we, the Board of Directors of Independent School District No. 31, Bemidji, Beltrami and Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, at a meeting held on January 9, 2023, do hereby designate as depositories of district funds those national, insured state banks or thrift institutions as defined in 51A.54, Subdivision 23, and the MSDLAF family of accounts, and the PMA Financial Network, Inc. family of accounts, for a period beginning the 31st of January 2023, and ending on the 30th of January 2024. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that in accordance with M.S. 123B.14. Subdivision 3, the Treasurer is authorized to exercise the powers of this governing body in designating the depositories of such funds. This authorization is subject to the right to said Board of Directors to modify, vacate, or revoke at any time. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Anna Manecke, and upon vote thereon a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES: Anna Manecke, Jenny Frenzel, Julie Laitala, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Ann Long Voelkner NOES: None ABSENT: None WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared passed and adopted. Adjournment The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn. Time: 7:12 pm /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair January 23, 2023 Date Approved (Feb 4, 2023) 186989