MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BO

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS NOVEMBER 16, 2022 The special meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 5:45 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Todd Haugen, Carol L. Johnson, Jeff Lind, Sarah Young, Ann Long Voelkner, and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Holly Vind, Student Representative Nick Rautio, Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: 5:46 p.m. APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Jeff Lind, seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. AGENDA Ann Long Voelkner introduced the following resolution and urged its adoption: RESOLUTION CANVASSING RETURNS OF VOTES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 31, as follows: 1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that the general election of the voters of the district held on November 8th, 2022, was in all respects duly and legally called and held. 2. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, a total of 17346 voters of the district voted at said election on the election of three school board members for four year term vacancies on the board caused by expiration of term on the first Monday in January next following the general election as follows: Anna Manecke 5294 Dave Wall 5148 Jenny Frenzel 5015 Meredith L. Kehoe 4876 Nicole Jaranson 4839 Carol L. Johnson 4019 Sarah Young 3798 Ashley Brue 3192 Wesley J. Newell 1751 Kerin Hanson 1174 Write-In 240 Total Votes 39346 3. Anna Manecke, Dave Wall and Jenny Frenzel, having received the highest number of votes, are elected to four year terms beginning the first Monday in January, 2023. 4. The school district clerk is hereby authorized to certify the results of the election to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part. The motion for the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Sarah Young and a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES Jeff Lind, Sarah Young, Ann Long Voelkner, Todd Haugen, Carol L. Johnson NOES None ABSENT None WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared passed and adopted. RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF CERTIFICATES OF ELECTION AND DIRECTING SCHOOL DISTRICT CLERK TO PERFORM OTHER ELECTION RELATED DUTIES Jeff Lind introduced the following resolution and urged its adoption: WHEREAS, the board has canvassed the election for school board members held November 8th, 2022. NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 31, State of Minnesota as follows: 1. The chair and clerk are hereby authorized to execute certificates of election on behalf of the school board of Independent School District No. 31 to the following candidates: a. Anna Manecke b. Dave Wall c. Jenny Frenzel who have received a sufficiently large number of votes to be elected to fill vacancies on the board caused by expiration of term on the first Monday in January next following the election, based on the results of the canvass. 2. The certificate of election shall be in substantially the form attached hereto. 3. After the time for contesting the election has passed and the candidate has filed all campaign financial reports required by Minnesota Statues, Chapter 211A, the clerk of the school board is hereby directed to deliver the certificates to the persons entitled thereto personally or by certified mail. 4. The clerk is hereby directed to enclose with the certificate a form of acceptance of office and oath of office in substantially the form attached hereto. The above resolution was seconded by Todd Haugen, and a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES Jeff Lind, Sarah Young, Ann Long Voelkner, Todd Haugen, Carol L. Johnson NOES None ABSENT None WHEREUPON said resolution was declared passed and adopted. RESOLUTION CANVASSING RETURNS OF VOTES FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION Todd Haugen introduced the following resolution and urged its adoption: RESOLUTION CANVASSING RETURNS OF VOTES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 31, as follows: 1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that the special election of the voters of the district held on November 8th, 2022, was in all respects duly and legally called and held. 2. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, a total of 17346 voters of the district voted at said election on the election of two school board members for two year term vacancies on the board caused by an unexpired term as soon as they sign the election certificates and the oath and acceptance of office as follows: Justin Hoover 4469 Julie Laitala 4137 Daniel Nynas 3701 Marie C. Richey 3526 Rebecca Whiting 2100 Michael Meehlhause 1603 Danielle Thorson 1179 Miriam White 1103 Kimberly Jannson 1012 Brian K. Dow 995 Guy Drevlow 822 Jake Hemingway 788 C.T. Marhula 464 Write-In 227 Total Votes 26126 3. Justin Hoover and Julie Laitala, having received the highest number of votes, are elected to two year terms beginning as soon as they sign the election certificates and the oath and acceptance of office. 4. The school district clerk is hereby authorized to certify the results of the election to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part. The motion for the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Sarah Young and a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES Ann Long Voelkner, Todd Haugen, Jeff Lind, Sarah Young, Carol L. Johnson NOES None ABSENT None WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared passed and adopted. RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF CERTIFICATES OF ELECTION AND DIRECTING SCHOOL DISTRICT CLERK TO PERFORM OTHER ELECTION RELATED DUTIES Ann Long Voelkner introduced the following resolution and urged its adoption: WHEREAS, the board has canvassed the election for school board members held November 8th, 2022. NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 31, State of Minnesota as follows: 1. The chair and clerk are hereby authorized to execute certificates of election on behalf of the school board of Independent School District No. 31 to the following candidates: a. Justin Hoover b. Julie Laitala who have received a sufficiently large number of votes to be elected to fill vacancies on the board caused by an unexpired term as soon as they sign the election certificates and the oath and acceptance of office, based on the results of the canvass. 2. The certificate of election shall be in substantially the form attached hereto. 3. After the time for contesting the election has passed and the candidate has filed all campaign financial reports required by Minnesota Statues, Chapter 211A, the clerk of the school board is hereby directed to deliver the certificates to the persons entitled thereto personally or by certified mail. 4. The clerk is hereby directed to enclose with the certificate a form of acceptance of office and oath of office in substantially the form attached hereto. The above resolution was seconded by Jeff Lind, and a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES Ann Long Voelkner, Todd Haugen, Jeff Lind, Sarah Young, Carol L. Johnson NOES None ABSENT None WHEREUPON said resolution was declared passed and adopted. Adjournment The motion was offered by Ann Long Voelkner, seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by attendance to adjourn. Time: 6:04 p.m. /S/ Jeff Lind, Clerk /S/ Carol L. Johnson, Chair November 21, 2022 Date Approved (Nov. 26, 2022) 125355