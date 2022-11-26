MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BO

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS OCTOBER 24, 2022 The special meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jeff Lind, Carol L. Johnson, Todd Haugen, Sarah Young, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: 5:01 p.m. APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Jeff Lind, seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. AGENDA Follow-Up with MSBA regarding Superintendent Search There was a follow-up conversation about the Superintendent evaluation process with MSBA. Barb Dorn spoke about developing first-year goals and expectations for the School Board and Superintendent. She presented the “standards and elements” based evaluation as an option to evaluate the Superintendent. The Board decided to take the option to the Personnel Committee to decide if this is the way they want to evaluate the Superintendent. No motion was needed. Adjournment The motion was offered by Ann Long Voelkner, seconded by Sarah Young, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn the meeting. Time: 6:45 p.m. /S/ Jeff Lind, Clerk /S/ Carol L. Johnson, Chair November 21, 2022 Date Approved (Nov. 26, 2022) 125350