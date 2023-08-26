MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS JULY 17, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Dave Wall, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Carter Fish – Student Representative Calla Gieser – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: Justin Hoover CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 6:30 p.m.) APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION No public participation. CONSENT AGENDA The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by consent to approve the following items: A. Minutes from School Board Meeting Held on June 26, 2023 and June 27, 2023 B. Current Bills and Special Checks Totaling: $4,668,245.30 C. Release from Contract Request D. Non-Certified Staff Resignations E. Certified Staff Appointments F. Lane Advancements G. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 700-60-9:Overdose Medication H. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 900-10-4:Drug Free Workplace/Drug Free School I. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 700-10-4:Equal Educational Opportunity J. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 900-10-5:Tobacco-Free Environment; Possession and Use of Tobacco, Tobacco-Related Devices, and Electronic Delivery Devices; Vaping Awareness and Prevention Instruction Policy SPECIAL TOPICS Bemidji High School Marching Band Bemidji High School Marching Band talked about their season. Their theme was Star Wars and included a trip to Denver, CO. They won many awards including two Best Drum Majors awards, a People’s Choice award and they won in Roseville. Bemidji 31 Education Foundation – Jeff Haack Bemidji Education District 31 Foundation Fund with Northwest Minnesota Foundation started in 2019. Through the support of donations, the Bemidji 31 Education Foundation is able to enhance the educational experience of students in Bemidji Area Schools. They have funded 36 projects so far. Annual grant opportunities are available to educators in the district to support projects that would not otherwise be funded. STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE REPORTS New student representatives are Calla Gieser and Carter Fish. LISTENING SESSION REVIEW No listening sessions. HIGH QUALITY DISTRICT Food Service Meal Prices The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Julie Laitala, and carried by all in attendance to approve milk price increases of $.15 per carton as presented. Resolution Renewing Approving of LTFM Plan Anna Manecke introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE LTFM PLAN FOR THE BEMIDJI SCHOOL DISTRICT #31 FOR FY 2024-2025 Julie Laitala, ISD #31 Board Member seconded the resolution in support approving the district’s LTFM Plan for FY 2024-2025. Ayes: Anna Manecke, Jenny Frenzel, Dave Wall, Julie Laitala and Ann Long Voelkner Nays: None Abstain: None Absent: Justin Hoover Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted 2023-24 Budget Book and Adoption of Preliminary Operating Budget Transportation Services Coordinator The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Dave Wall, and carried by all in attendance to employ Jeremy Jensen as the Transportation Services Coordinator effective July 12, 2023. First Reading of Revised SBR 400-25-2:Student Promotion, Retention, and Program Design The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of revised SBR 400-25-2:Student Promotion, Retention, and Program Design. First Reading of Revised SBR 600-50-1:Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading revised SBR 600-50-1:Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-10-1:Enrollment of Nonresident Students The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all of attendance to approve the first reading revised SBR 700-60-1:Enrollment of Nonresident Students. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-60-1: Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records The motion was offed by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried all in attendance approve the first reading of revised SBR 700-60-1: Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-90-4: Bullying Prohibition Policy The motion was offed by Anna Manecke, seconded by Dave Wall, and carried all in attendance approve the first reading of revised SBR 700-90-4: Bullying Prohibition Policy. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-40-8: Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds The motion was offed by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Julie Laitala, and carried all in attendance approve the first reading of revised SBR 700-40-8: Use of Peace Officers and Crisis Teams to Remove Students with IEPs from School Grounds. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-90-6: School Meals Policy The motion was offed by Dave Wall, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried all in attendance approve the first reading of revised SBR 700-90-6: School Meals Policy. WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UPCOMING EVENTS August Meeting – Monday, August 21, 2023, 6:30 p.m. Data Day – August 17, 2023, 8:00 a.m., Bemidji High School Orientation: Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31, 2023 OTHER Superintendent’s Report Superintendent Olson reported about the strategic planning committee, policy committee and the long range planning committee. Mike Cronin was presented with a thank you certificate for his work for the School Board. Review of Superintendent’s Evaluation A review of the Superintendent’s evaluation was presented. ADJOURNMENT The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Julie Laitala, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn. Time: 7:34 p.m. /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk August 21, 2023 Date Approved /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair (Aug. 26, 2023) 252795