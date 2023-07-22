MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS JUNE 26, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 6:30 p.m.) APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Anna Manecke , seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda with donations to be separated into the donation to Gene Dillon Elementary and those to Bemidji High School Career Academies. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION Jim Landes – Membership into the High School League Phil Ehlke – Legislation session follow up Joan Vondras – Locker Rooms Dr. Jim Hess – Thank you for supporting the BHS Choir CONSENT AGENDA The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by consent to approve the following items: A. Minutes from School Board Meeting Held on May 15, 2023 B. Current Bills & Special Checks Totaling: $3,449,168.11 C. Field Trip Request: Bemidji High School Marching Band, July 2-6, 2023 D. Certified Staff Appointments E. Release from Contract Request F. Non-Certified Staff Resignations G. Resignation of Administrative Staff Member – Rob Wicklund SPECIAL TOPICS Spotlight Presentation – Bemidji High School and Bemidji Middle School Activities Reports STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE REPORTS LISTENING SESSION REVIEW Jenny Frenzel reported that a community member wanted Central Elementary to be the new jail site. DONATIONS The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by Dave Wall, Julie Laitala, Jenny Frenzel, and Ann Long Voelkner to accept the following donation: $500 from Tracy Chalgren to Gene Dillon Elementary for their SEL programs. The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to accept the following donations received by Bemidji High School Career Academies: $3,300 from Operation Round Up, $1,000 from Pinnacle Marketing Group, $2,000 from PotlatchDeltic, $1,250 from Construction Engineers, $2,500 from Mann Lake Bee and Ag Supply, $2,500 from Lueken’s and $3,000 from Team Industries. EQUITABLE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT First Reading of Revised SBR 700-40-4 Code of Conduct The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of SBR 700-40-4: Code of Conduct. Spring State Participants Participants were listed. RELATIONSHIPS/COLLABORATION 2023-2024 RESOLUTION FOR MEMBERSHIP IN THE MINNESOTA STATE HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE Julie Laitala offered the following resolution and moved its adoption: BE IT RESOLVED, that the Governing Board of School District #31, Counties of Beltrami and Hubbard, State of Minnesota, delegates the control, supervision and regulation of interscholastic athletic and fine arts events (referred to in Minnesota Statutes, Section 128C.01) to the Minnesota State High School League, and so hereby certifies to the State Commissioner of Education as provided for by Minnesota Statutes. The motion for the foregoing resolution was seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES: Jenny Frenzel, Anna Manecke, Dave Wall, Julie Laitala, Ann Long Voelkner NOES: Justin Hoover WHEREUPON, the foregoing resolution was duly passed and adopted. HIGH QUALITY DISTRICT Student Handbooks Approval The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by Julie Laitala, Justin Hoover, Anna Manecke, Jenny Frenzel and Ann Long Voelkner to approve the 2022-2023 student handbooks as presented. Designation of Identified Official with Authority for the Minnesota Department of Education External User Access Recertification System Dave Wall introduced the following resolution and urged its adoption: THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, the School Board of Independent School District No. 31, Bemidji, Minnesota, designates Jeremy Olson, Superintendent of Schools, as the Identified Official with Authority with the Minnesota Department of Education for External User Access Recertification System related to the testing and graduation information of Independent School District No. 31, Bemidji Area Schools effective July 1, 2023. The motion for the foregoing resolution was seconded by Anna Manecke, and a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES: Jenny Frenzel, Anna Manecke, Dave Wall, Julie Laitala, Justin Hoover, Ann Long Voelkner NOES: None WHEREUPON, the foregoing resolution was duly passed and adopted. 2023-24 Budget Book and Adoption of Preliminary Operating Budget The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to approve the 2023-24 Preliminary Operating Budget as presented. Milk Bids for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 The motion was made by Justin Hoover, seconded by Dave Wall, and carried by all in attendance to approve the milk bid from Performance Foodservices be accepted for the following amounts: CARTONS: Half Pint - skim 250,000 approx. 0.32 ea. $16.00 $ 80,000.00 Half Pint - 1% 250,000 approx. 0.33 ea. $16.50 $ 82,500.00 Half Pint- choc skim 400,000 approx. 0.35 ea. $17.50 $140,000.00 $302,500.00 Certification of Updated Population Jenny Frenzel introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: CERTIFYING THE POPULATION ESTIMATE FOR THE 2023 PAYABLE 2024 LEVY OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 31 BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District # 31 that the census figure of 40,403 be certified to the State Demographer for approval of use in the 2023 payable 2024 revenue calculations. For the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Julie Laitala and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Anna Manecke, Jenny Frenzel, Dave Wall, Julie Laitala, Justin Hoover and Ann Long Voelkner And the following voted against: None Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Juneteenth Holiday The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Dave Wall, and carried by all in attendance that June 19, 2023; be officially recognized as a paid day for staff who would have been otherwise contracted to work on June 19, 2023; and that Juneteenth be addressed through the collective bargaining process for 12 month employees contract for subsequent years. Staffing of Positions Justin Hoover introduced the following resolution: RESOLUTION TO REHIRE KYLA HANNEM, MALCOLM MCCANNELL, AND DEREK WANGBERG BE IT RESOLVED that a teaching contract be issued to Kyla Hannem, Malcolm McCannell, and Derek Wangberg for the 2023-2024 school year. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Anna Manecke, and upon roll call vote being taken, the following voted in favor: Anna Manecke, Jenny Frenzel, Dave Wall, Julie Laitala, Justin Hoover and Ann Long Voelkner and the following voted against: None. WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared passed and adopted. Accounting Services Coordinator The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to employ Allyson Holte as the Accounting Services coordinator effective June 5, 2023. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-60-9:Overdose Medication The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of revised SBR 700-60-9: Overdose Medication. First Reading of Revised SBR 900-10-4:Drug Free Workplace/Drug Free School The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading revised SBR 900-10-4:Drug Free Workplace/Drug Free School. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-10-4:Equal Educational Opportunity The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all of attendance to approve the first reading revised SBR 700-10-4:Equal Educational Opportunity. First Reading of Revised SBR 900-10-5: Tobacco-Free Environment; Possession and Use of Tobacco, Tobacco-Related Devices, and Electronic Delivery Devices; Vaping Awareness and Prevention Instruction Policy The motion was offed by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by Julie Laitala, Anna Manecke, Jenny Frenzel and Ann Long Voelkner to approve the first reading of revised SBR 900-10-5: Tobacco-Free Environment; Possession and Use of Tobacco, Tobacco-Related Devices, and Electronic Delivery Devices; Vaping Awareness and Prevention Instruction Policy. WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT Tier I Instruction Trainings Colleen Cardenuto, Director of Curriculum and Administrative Services spoke about summer training K-5th grade staff about benchmarks. UPCOMING EVENTS July Meeting – Monday, July 17, 2023, 6:30 p.m. Meet the Band – Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 5:30 p.m. OTHER Superintendent’s Report The Superintendent Olson thanked our community for participating in the Strategic Planning process. We are looking at how the legislative session affects our schools. We are in serious need to bus drivers. The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Julie Laitala, and carried by all in attendance to close the meeting for the Supintendents Evaluation (Minn Statute 13D.05 Subd. 3) Time: 8:17 p.m. Superintendent’s Evaluation – Closed Session The motion was offed by Julie Laitala, seconded by Justin Hoover, to go into open session. Time: 9:54 p.m. ADJOURNMENT The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn. Time: 9:55 p.m. /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk July 17, 2023 /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair Date Approved (July 22, 2023) 242621