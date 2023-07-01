MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS MAY 15, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Holly Vind – Student Representative Nick Rautio – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 4:30 p.m.) APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION There was no public participation CONSENT AGENDA The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by consent to approve the following items: A. Minutes from School Board Meetings Held on April 17, 2023, April 20, 2023, and May 1, 2023 B. Current Bills & Special Checks Totaling: $3,113,587.98 C. Request to Accept Grant – Friends of the Library D. Request for Educational Leave – Oakgrove E. Release from Contract Requests F. Noncertified Staff Resignations SPECIAL TOPICS Spotlight Presentation – Rudy – Therapy Dog: Horace May Elementary Rudy is a certified Bemidji Area Canine reading dog. Rudy helps with students when they have a tough day. Rudy comes to Horace May up to four days a week. He also helps with caring, kindness and respect around the school. A video was shown of his day. STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE REPORTS Holly Vind & Nick Rautio reported on Bemidji High School activities including: E-Learning days, Prom, Hall of Fame Banquet, National Honor Society, Senior Awards Night on May 18, and Graduation on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Student Board Representative Scholarships Holly Vind and Nick Rautio, Student Representatives to the Board, were awarded a Student Board Representative Scholarship for their dedicated participation on the Bemidji School Board. LISTENING SESSION REVIEW There were no listening sessions. DONATIONS The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to accept the following donations: $500 from the American Legion Post 14 to Bemidji High School Robotics and $2,500 from Deb Kendall to Lincoln Elementary. EQUITABLE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT Field trip request: Bemidji High School Band, Choir and Orchestra, March 2024 The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Julie Laitala, and carried by all in attendance to approve the BHS Band, Choir, and Orchestra Field Trip Request for March 18-22, 2024 to San Antonio, TX. Winter State Sports Participants Participants were listed RELATIONSHIPS/COLLABORATION HIGH QUALITY DISTRICT 2021-2023 Social Studies Curriculum Review 6-12 The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to approve the proposed Social Studies Curriculum. 2023 Summer Capital Projects Schedule Ashley Eastridge, Director of Business Services shared the 2023 Summer Capital Projects Schedule. We are utilizing $1.8 Million in long term maintenance funds. There will be improvements to current facilities. No action was taken. Request for Licensed Staff The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to add a 0.50 FTE Learning Disabilities teacher and a 1.0 FTE Autism Spectrum Disorders teacher and a 1.0 FTE Early Childhood Special Education Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year. Policy to Rescind SBR 300-30-1:Contracts and Bids The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Dave Wall, and carried by all in attendance to rescind SBR 300-30-1:Contracts and Bids. School Board Committees and Board Chair Election Process The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to approve the addition of Long Range Planning to the Finance committee. The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to approve the creation of a Policy committee with committee members listed. The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Justin Hoover, Dave Wall and Jenny Frenzel to no longer use the Board Chair rotation process. WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT Upcoming Trainings for Staff Colleen Cardenuto reported on trainings available this summer for staff. No action was taken. UPCOMING EVENTS Strategic Planning Listening Sessions, May 22 and 23, 2023 Bemidji High School Graduation, May 27, 2023, 10:00 a.m. June Meeting, Monday, June 26, 2023, 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room OTHER Superintendent’s Report Superintendent Olson shared about strategic planning listening sessions, legislation, music programs, JROTC, Bemidji Career Academies, accepting applications for student representatives and needing school bus drivers. ADJOURNMENT The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn. Time: 5:32 p.m. June 26, 2023 Date Approved /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair (July 1, 2023) 238021