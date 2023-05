MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS APRIL 17, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Julie Laitala, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Nick Rautio – Student Representative Holly Vind – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Anna Manecke CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 6:30 p.m.) The April School Board meeting is postponed for tonight due to not having a quorum of board members. ADJOURNMENT: (Time: 6:32 p.m.) /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair May 15, 2023 Date Approved (May 20, 2023) 225319