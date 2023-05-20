MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS APRIL 20, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, April 20, 2023, at 7:00 a.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Holly Vind – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: Nick Rautio – Student Representative CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 7:00 a.m.) APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. REQEUST TO REMOVE TOPIC(S) FROM CONSENT AGENDA CONSENT AGENDA The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by consent to approve the following items: A. Minutes from the March 20, 2023 and March 27, 2023 School Board Meetings B. Current Bills & Special Checks Totaling: $3,826,363.73 C. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 600-50-1: Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy D. Second Reading and Adoption of SBR 700-60-9: Overdose Medication E. Request for Extended Leave: Kris Pellin Ritchie F. Request for Extended Leave: Erica Miller G. Certified Confirmation of Resignation H. Non-Certified Staff Resignations EQUITABLE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT Approval of Special Education Extended School Year Programs and Summer Hours The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to approve the 2023 Special Education Extended School Year Programs and Summer Hours. HIGH QUALITY DISTRICT Potential Reductions and Additions in Programs and Positions Julie Laitala introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION DISCONTINUING AND REDUCING EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS WHEREAS, the School Board of Independent School District No. 31 adopted a resolution on December 19, 2022, directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions; and WHEREAS, said recommendations have been received and considered by the School Board; BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 31, that the following positions be discontinued: 1. 0.33 FTE Mathematics 2. 0.17 FTE Business Education 3. 0.67 FTE Spanish 4. 0.08 FTE Social Studies 5. 2.00 FTE Elementary Education (Lincoln) 6. 2.00 FTE Elementary Education (Northern) 7. 0.50 FTE Elementary Specialists The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Justin Hoover and upon vote being taken, the following voted in favor: Julie Laitala, Dave Wall, Anna Manecke, Jenny Frenzel, Justin Hoover and Ann Long Voelkner and the following voted against: none. WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Jenny Frenzel introduced the following resolution and moved is adoption: RESOLUTION INCREASING POSITIONS WHEREAS, the School Board of Independent School District No. 31 adopted a resolution discontinuing positions, and WHEREAS, recommendations for a staffing addition has been received and considered by the School Board; BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 31, that the following position be added: 1. 0.42 FTE Physical Education 2. 0.25 FTE Developmental/Adapted Physical Education (DAPE) 3. 1.00 FTE French 4. 1.00 FTE Elementary Education (J.W. Smith) The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Anna Manecke and upon vote being taken, the following voted in favor: Julie Laitala, Dave Wall, Anna Manecke, Jenny Frenzel, Justin Hoover and Ann Long Voelkner and the following voted against: none. WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Resolution Relating to Termination and Nonrenewal of Contracts Jenny Frenzel introduced the following resolution and moved is adoption: RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE TERMINATION AND NONRENEWAL OF THE TEACHING CONTRACTS OF JULIA ANDERSON, MARIA BERNABE-BJORKLUND, HANSJA BRAAM, KRISTI ELLINGSON, SHAYNA FELLMAN, KYLA HANNEM, JODY KENNEDY, ASHLEY KOLSTAD, JOHN KOVACH, MALCOLM MCCANNELL, JERIANNE MOEN, THEODORE MURRAY, KRISTEN O’LEARY, TIFFANY RUNDQUIST, MICHELLE SCHMIDT, DIANE SEVENICH, GERALD SNOW, KAILEY SPRINGER, JORDAN VONASEK, DEREK WANGBERG, ANNA WHITLOW, CHRISTIE WINCHELL. WHEREAS, Julie Anderson, Maria Bernabe-Bjorklund, Hansja Braam, Kristi Ellingson, Shayna Fellman, Kyla Hannem, Jody Kennedy, Ashley Kolstad, John Kovach, Malcolm McCannell, Jerianne Moen, Theodore Murray, Kristen O’Leary, Tiffany Rundquist, Michelle Schmidt, Diane Sevenich, Gerald Snow, Kailey Springer, Jordan Vonasek, Derek Wangberg, Anna Whitlow, Christie Winchell are Tier 1 or probationary teachers in Independent School District #31, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 31 that pursuant to M.S. 122A.40, Subdivision 5, the teaching contracts of Julie Anderson, Maria Bernabe-Bjorklund, Hansja Braam, Kristi Ellingson, Shayna Fellman, Kyla Hannem, Jody Kennedy, Ashley Kolstad, John Kovach, Malcolm McCannell, Jerianne Moen, Theodore Murray, Kristen O’Leary, Tiffany Rundquist, Michelle Schmidt, Diane Sevenich, Gerald Snow, Kailey Springer, Jordan Vonasek, Derek Wangberg, Anna Whitlow, Christie Winchell are hereby terminated at the close of the 2022-2023 school year on June 1, 2023. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that written notice be sent to said teachers regarding termination and nonrenewal of their contracts as provided by law, and that said notice be substantially in the following form: NOTICE OF TERMINATION AND NONRENWAL Dear: You are hereby notified that at the regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No.31, held April 17, 2023, a resolution was adopted by majority roll call vote to terminate your contract at the end of the current school year on June 1, 2023, and not to renew your contract for the 2023-2024 school year. Said action of the Board was taken pursuant to M.S. 122A.40, Subdivision 5. You may officially request that the School Board give its reasons for the nonrenewal of your teaching contract. Sincerely, SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 31 _____________________________ Clerk of the School Board The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Justin Hoover and upon vote being taken, the following voted in favor: Julie Laitala, Dave Wall, Anna Manecke, Jenny Frenzel, Justin Hoover and Ann Long Voelkner and the following voted against: none. WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared passed and adopted. UPCOMING EVENTS School Board Meeting: Monday, May 15, 2023, 4:30 p.m. in the Board Room ADJOURNMENT The meeting was adjourned with a unanimous vote. Time: 7:25 a.m. /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair May 15, 2023 Date Approved (May 20, 2023) 225313