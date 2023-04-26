MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS MARCH 20, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Nick Rautio – Student Representative Holly Vind – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 6:30 p.m.) APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Dave Wall, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION John Eggers – H.S. Graduation Soslan Temanson – Second Reading of SBR 100-10-3R REQEUST TO REMOVE TOPIC(S) FROM CONSENT AGENDA CONSENT AGENDA The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by consent to approve the following items: A. Minutes from the February 27, 2023 School Board Meeting B. Current Bills & Special Checks Totaling: $3,571,832.02 C. Second Reading and Adoption of SBR 200-90-20:Vereran’s Preference D. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 700-80-8: Employee Right to Know- Exposure to Hazardous Substances E. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 700-60-1: Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records F. Second Reading and Adoption of 700-90-7:Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults G. Non-Certified Staff Resignations H. Certified Confirmation of Resignation SPECIAL TOPICS Spotlight Presentation: Gene Dillon Elementary Lego Robotics Ami Aalgaard and the Squirrel Busters shared their squirrel buster, robot, and experiences in Lego Robotics. They are State Champions for the 2022-2023 school year. STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE REPORT Nick and Holly shared about fall sports and winter activities finishing up. They also mentioned that high school robotics is going to a competition in Iowa, and unified basketball is going to state. BHS Acapella choir performed at Carnegie hall earlier in the month. LISTENING SESSION REVIEW Board Member Dave Wall shared about a parent wanting a food program at the Paul Bunyan Center. DONATIONS The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to accept the following donations: $500.00 from Bemidji Elk’s Lodge for the McKinney Vento fund, $1,414.18 from the Northern School PTO to Northern School and $500.00 from Barbara Myhrer for the BHS Acapella Choir. EQUITABLE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT RELATIONSHIPS / COLLABORATION CEO in the Classroom – Bemidji Chamber of Commerce Jeremy Olson, Superintendent of Schools shared information about the CEO in the classroom program that was held at Bemidji High School on March 1, 2023. Special Olympics Unified Gala Jeremy Olson, Superintendent of Schools shared information about the sponsors for the Unified Gala happening on April 29, 2023. HIGH QUALITY DISTRICT Annual Audit – FY 2021-2022 – Presented by Jon Roscoe, CPA, Miller McDonald, Inc. Jon Roscoe, CPA shared the annual audit of the district. 2021-2022 Audit Approval The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and the vote was carried unanimously to approve the FY 2021-2022 annual audit as presented. Bemidji’s Plan for Tier I Instruction Colleen Cardenuto, Director of Curriculum and Administrative Services shared the Tier I Instruction Plan. She spoke about building instruction to improve academics. First Reading of Revised SBR 600-50-1: Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to accept the first reading of SBR 600-50-1: Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy. First Reading of SBR 700-60-9: Overdose Medication The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to accept the first reading of SBR 700-60-9: Overdose Medication. Second Reading of Revised SBR 100-10-3R:Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to accept the second reading of revised SBR 100-10-3R:Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations with the inclusion of amendment A. WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UPCOMING EVENTS Preview of Upcoming 6th-12th Grade Social Studies Curriculum – April 4, 2023 School Board Meeting: Monday, April 17, 2023, 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room OTHER Superintendent’s Report The Superintendent shared the opportunities and strengths in the district. Once Around the Table School Board Members shared their observations of events in the district. ADJOURNMENT The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn. Time: 7:58 p.m. /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair April 20, 2023 Date Approved (April 26, 2023) 217124