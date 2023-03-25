MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS FEBRUARY 27, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Nick Rautio – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: Holly Vind – Student Representative CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 6:30 p.m.) APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. REQEUST TO REMOVE TOPIC(S) FROM CONSENT AGENDA CONSENT AGENDA The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Dave Wall, and carried by consent to approve the following items: A. Minutes from the January 23, 2023 and January 27, 2023 School Board Meetings B. Current Bills & Special Checks Totaling: $3,785,712.45 C. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 400-90-11: Credit for Learning D. Second Reading and Adoption of SBR 400-90-3: 2023-2024 School Calendar E. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 700-90-3R: Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse F. Second Reading and Adoption of SBR 700-60-7: Student and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and Certain Other Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions G. Field Trip Request – Bemidji Middle School Math League H. Field Trip Request – Bemidji Middle School Robotics I. Request to Submit Grant – Friends of the Bemidji Public Library J. Request to Submit Grant – Gene Haas Foundation K. Certified Staff Appointments L. Certified Confirmation of Resignation M Resignation of Administrative Staff Member N. Release from Contract Request O. Request for Educational Leave – Michele Burrow P. Non-Certified Staff Resignations Q. Lane Advancements SPECIAL TOPICS Spotlight Presentation: Bemidji High School Career and Technical Education – Tony Hommes spoke about the constructions trades. February is career and technical educational month. CTE connects students to the school and increases graduation rates. We have 11 teachers and over 70 different classes that are CTE certified. This program started in 1994 and has worked on over 50 homes. There are 110 BHS Students are helping to build the current house. STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE REPORT Nick Rautio shared the success of the Unified Basketball game. Girls basketball has finished their regular season and go to Sartell for playoffs, boys basketball has played their last game. LVB got the People’s Choice award this weekend at their competition in Hastings. LISTENING SESSION REVIEW Board members Anna Manecke and Jenny Frenzel spoke to community members about lunch at the Paul Bunyan Center, presenters in schools, and youth opportunities in the community. DONATIONS The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to accept the following donations: $1,500 from CS Fitness LLC for the BHS Art Club, $3,200 from Bemidji Eagles and Eagles Auxiliary for Horace May Hippocampe All-Terrain Wheelchairs, $5,000 from Mark Thorson, $5,000 from Mark Sand & Gravel Co., $1,000 from Team Foundation, $1,000 from Bemidji Eagles Club, and $500 from Security Bank USA to BHS Choir for the New York City trip. EQUITABLE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT Summer Learning Program Director of Curriculum, Colleen Cardenuto shared we are gearing up for summer school and credit recovery. Class Size Report Jeremy Olson, Superintendent of Schools, reported in accordance with SBR 400-30-1R: Class Size, the School Board must be informed of any class sizes that exceed the recommended guidelines. There are three elementary classrooms that exceed the guidelines provided in SBR 400-30-1R. The middle school does not have any classes that exceed the guidelines provided in SBR 400-30-1R. There are fourteen classes at Bemidji High School that exceed the guidelines in SBR 400-30-1R at this time. Every effort has been made to balance class sizes. Moving to the 5 period day next year will allow for more balanced class sizes. RELATIONSHIPS / COLLABORATION HIGH QUALITY DISTRICT Adopt Revised Budget FY 2022-2023 The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to approve the FY 2022-2023 budget revision as presented. First Reading of SBR 200-90-20:Veteran’s Preference The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to accept the first reading of SBR 200-90-20:Vereran’s Preference. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-60-8: Employee Right to Know- Exposure to Hazardous Substances The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to accept the first reading of SBR 700-80-8: Employee Right to Know- Exposure to Hazardous Substances First Reading of Revised SBR 700-60-1: Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to accept the first reading of SBR 700-60-1: Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records. First Reading of SBR 700-90-7:Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults The motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to accept the first reading of SBR 700-90-7:Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults Public Comment Placement and Procedures The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Jenny Frenzel to adopt policy as provided. No action was taken. The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Anna Manecke to amend the motion to include the public comment section to appear after the approval of the agenda. No action was taken. The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Julie Laitala and carried by all in attendance to amend to include the first reading of revised SBR 100-10-3R in addition to including the adoption of the policy form as presented and the public comment section to appear after the approval of agenda. WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT Staff Development Day Director of Curriculum Colleen Cardenuto and Special Education Director Alexis Wilde spoke about the staff development day today. The certified and non-certified staff had various trainings. UPCOMING EVENTS School Board Meeting: Monday, March 20, 2023, 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room OTHER Minnesota School Boards Recognition Month - February Superintendent’s Report The Superintendent shared the progress and improvements being made in the district. Once Around the Table School Board Members shared their observations of events in the district. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION Richard Soltau-Emolument Violations-Public Input Soslan Temanson – Pledge in Schools Diana Sweeny- Pledge of Allegiance ADJOURNMENT The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn. Time: 8:33 p.m. March 20, 2023 Date Approved /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair (March 25, 2023) 206745