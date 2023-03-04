MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS JANUARY 23, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jenny Frenzel, Dave Wall, Justin Hoover, Anna Manecke, Julie Laitala, Ann Long Voelkner and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Holly Vind – Student Representative Nick Rautio – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 6:30 p.m.) APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Justin Hoover and carried by Anna Manecke, Justin Hoover, Dave Wall, and Jenny Frenzel to amend the agenda to add agenda item I under High Quality District to discuss changing the composition and structure of the board agenda meeting committee so the Vice Chair is included in the development of the agenda. The motion was offered by Justin Hoover, seconded by Dave Wall and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda with the addition of item I under High Quality District, Composition and Structure of the Board Agenda Meeting Committee. REQEUST TO REMOVE TOPIC(S) FROM CONSENT AGENDA CONSENT AGENDA The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by consent to approve the following items: A. Minutes from the December 19, 2022 and January 9, 2023 School Board Meetings B. Current Bills & Special Checks Totaling: $3,555,557.40 C. Field Trip Request – Bemidji High School JROTC – St Paul, MN D. Field Trip Request – Bemidji High School JROTC – Calument, WI E. Certified Staff Appointments F. Request for Educational Leave G. Release from Contract Request H. Non-Certified Staff Resignation SPECIAL TOPICS Spotlight Presentation: Unified Gala and Basketball Game – William Duncan and Aiden Larson Students discussed how the Unified Champion Schools program gives students opportunities. There will be the first Unified Basketball game in Bemidji against Menahga on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a Unified Gala on April 29, 2023 at the Sanford Center. STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE REPORT Nick Rautio shared information about on-going winter sports and activities including basketball and robotics. Holly Vind shared about the successful Vocalmotive dinner show, the starting of third quarter academics, and high school registration for the 2023-2024 school year. BHS is hosting a family engagement night January 31st and February 2nd to educate about the switch from a 4-period to a 5-period day. LISTENING SESSION REVIEW Board members Anna Manecke and Julie Laitala met with community members about reconsidering not having pre-kindergarten breakfast at the Paul Bunyan Center, proper notice on when we have meetings, thank you for campaigning, and the Pledge of Allegiance. DONATIONS The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Jenny Frenzel, and carried by all in attendance to accept the following donations: $1,000 from Confidence Learning Center for the Bemidji Unified DAPE program, Bemidji Gymnastics Club donated $1,500 for Gym Bin fees, The Bemidji High School Choir has received the following donations for their New York City Trip: $30,000 from the George W. Neilson Foundation, $3,000 from Sanford Health, $2,500 from the Joseph and Janice Lueken Family Foundation, $1,000 from Paul Bunyan Communications, $750 from Bemidji Lions Club, $500 from Higgins Heating. EQUITABLE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT First Reading of Revised SBR 400-90-11: Credit for Learning The motion was offer by Jenny Frenzel, and seconded by Anna Manecke, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of revised SBR 400-90-11: Credit for Learning. Student Activity Fund Raising Report Krisi Fenner, Director of Business Services, presented the Student Activity Fund Raising Account for the 2021-2022 school year. Fundraising efforts by students netted $51,510 through eight fundraisers compared to $14,486 through six fundraisers in 2020-2021. The increase brings fundraising revenue back to pre-pandemic levels. American Indian Parent Advisory Committee Resolution Julie Laitala introduced the following resolution and urged its adoption: AMERICAN INDIAN PARENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE RESOLUTION WHEREAS, the school board or district has an AIPAC composed of parents/guardians of American Indian children who are eligible for Indian education programs, American Indian language and culture teachers and paraprofessionals, American Indian teachers, American Indian counselors, American Indian adults enrolled in educational programming, and American Indian representatives from community; WHEREAS, the School Board or district affords the AIPAC the necessary information and the opportunity to effectively express their views concerning all aspects of American Indian education and the educational needs of the American Indian children enrolled in the school(s) and program(s); and WHEREAS, the AIPAC is directly involved with and advises the School Board and district staff on Indian Education program planning; and WHEREAS, the AIPAC develops and submits recommendations to the School Board and district staff pertaining to the needs of American Indian students. THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the AIPAC concurs that the School Board and district are compliant with Minnesota Statutes, section 124D.78, and that the School Board and district are meeting the needs of American Indian students. The motion for the foregoing resolution was seconded by Dave Wall, and a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES: Jenny Frenzel, Dave Hoover, Julie Laitala, Anna Manecke, Dave Wall, Ann Long Voelkner NOES: None ABSENT: None WHEREUPON, the foregoing resolution was duly passed and adopted. RELATIONSHIPS / COLLABORATION HIGH QUALITY DISTRICT First Reading of SBR 400-90-3:2023-2024 School Calendar The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to accept the first reading of SBR 400-90-3: 2023-2024 School Calendar. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-90-3R: Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse The motion was offered by Jenny Frenzel, seconded by Julie Laitala, and carried by all in attendance to accept the first reading of SBR 700-90-3R: Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-60-7: student and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and Certain Other Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Justin Hoover, and carried by all in attendance to accept the first reading of SBR 700-60-7: student and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and Certain Other Communicable Diseases and Infectious Conditions. Designating a Local Education Agency Representative for Various Federal Programs Jenny Frenzel introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION REGARDING VARIOUS FEDERAL PROGRAMS AND DESIGNATING AN AUTHORIZED LOCAL EDUCATION AGENCY REPRESENTATIVE AS RELATED HERETO WHEREAS, it is the desire of the School Board of Bemidji Area Schools, Independent School District No. 31, Bemidji, Minnesota, to participate in various programs available through the federal government; and WHEREAS, each of these programs require the designation of an authorized Local Education Agency Representative; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Alexis Wilde, Director of Special Education, be designated as the authorized Local Education Agency Representative relating to the following federal programs; and that she is hereby authorized to prepare and submit applications for funding relating hereto. Federal Funds for Special Education, IDEIA 2004, Public Law 105-17 Federal Flow-Through Funds Federal Preschool Initiative Funds Flow-Through Personnel Development 3-21 Preschool Incentive Personnel Development 3-5 Federal Low Incidence Discretionary Federal Part C Infants and Toddlers Federal IEIC Committees Federal Early Intervention Family Services Development of Coordinated Services Federal Splinter Funds Federal Discretionary CSPD Regional Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act Limited English Proficient Early Intervening Funds The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Anna Manecke, and a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES: Dave Hoover, Julie Laitala, Anna Manecke, Dave Wall, Jenny Frenzel, Ann Long Voelkner NOES: None ABSENT: None WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared passed and adopted. Designating a Local Education Agency Representative for Title I & PL 81-874 Jenny Frenzel introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION REGARDING THE TITLE I & IMPACT AID PROGRAMS AND DESIGNATING AN AUTHORIZED LOCAL EDUCATION AGENCY REPRESENTATIVE AS RELATED HERETO WHEREAS, it is the desire of the School Board of Bemidji Area Schools, Independent School District No. 31, Bemidji, Minnesota, to participate in the Title I and Impact Aid programs; WHEREAS, these programs require the designation of an authorized Local Education Agency Representative; NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that Colleen Cardenuto, Director of Curriculum and Administrative Services, be designated as the authorized Local Education Agency Representative relating to Title I and Impact Aid; and that she is hereby authorized to prepare and submit applications for funding relating hereto. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Anna Manecke, and a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES: Julie Laitala, Anna Manecke, Dave Wall, Jenny Frenzel, Dave Hoover, Ann Long Voelkner NOES: None ABSENT: None WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared passed and adopted. Elementary Principal The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Julie Laitala, and carried by all in attendance to employ Wendy Templin as an Elementary Principal effective December 6, 2022. Pledge of Allegiance The motion was offered by Anna Manecke, seconded by Justin Hoover to include reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance at all School Board Meetings. The motion was voted yes by Justin Hoover, Anna Manecke, Dave Wall; voted no by Julie Laitala, Jenny Frenzel, Ann Long Voelkner. The motion did not pass. Public Comment Discussion The School Board looked at SBR 100-10-3R: Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations and they discussed the placement, rules of participation, and the televising of public comment during a school board meeting. The Superintendent was directed to create a proposal of procedures for public comment during a board meeting and to bring them forward at the next meeting. No action was taken. Composition and Structure of Board Agenda Meeting The School Board discussed changing the composition and structure of the board agenda meeting committee to include the Vice Chair in the agenda meeting. If the Vice Chair is not available, the Clerk would attend, if unavailable, the Treasurer would attend, then to the Secretary. A motion was offered by Julie Laitala, seconded by Jenny Frenzel and carried by all to postpone definitely the discussion and bring it forward at the next meeting. WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UPCOMING EVENTS School Board Meeting: Monday, February 27, 2023, 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room Staff Development Day: Monday, February 27, 2023 Upcoming Events at Bemidji Area Schools OTHER Superintendent’s Report The Superintendent shared the progress and improvements being made in the district. Once Around the Table School Board Members shared their observations and knowledge gained during their participation at the Minnesota School Board Association Leadership Conference January 11th – 13th in Minneapolis as well as events in the district. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION Rance Bahr welcomed the new school board members. ADJOURNMENT The motion was offered by Dave Wall, seconded by Julie Laitala, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn. Time: 9:14 p.m. /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair February 27, 2023 Date Approved (March 4, 2023) 199458