MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS DECEMBER 19 , 2022 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jeff Lind, Sarah Young, Justin Hoover, Ann Long Voelkner, Julie Laitala, Carol L. Johnson and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Holly Vind – Student Representative Nick Rautio – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 5:01 p.m.) ADMINISTER OATH OF OFFICE TO NEW SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS Board Chair Carol L. Johnson administered the Oath of Office to newly elected School Board Members Justin Hoover and Julie Laitala. APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Sarah Young, seconded by Ann Long Voelkner, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. CONSENT AGENDA The motion was offered by Ann Long Voelkner, seconded by Jeff Lind, and carried by consent to approve the following items: A. Minutes from the November 21, 2022 School Board Meeting B. Current Bills & Special Checks Totaling: $4,197,327,32 C. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 400-30-7: Graduation Requirements D. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 900-80-1: Public Data Requests E. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 900-10-3R: Crisis Management Policy F. Second Reading and Adoption of SBR 100-10-2.1: School Board Officers G. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 100-10-3: Board of Education Open and Closed Meetings H. Second Reading and Adoption of SBR 100-10-6: School Board Minutes I. Second Reading and Adoption of SBR 100-70-1: Conflict of Interest for School Board Members J. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 200-10-15R: Evaluation of the Superintendent K. Request to Submit Grant L. Teacher Seniority List M. Certified Staff Appointments N. Non-Certified Staff Resignations O. Release from Contract Request P. Certified Staff Resignation SPECIAL TOPICS STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE REPORT Nick Rautio shared high school winter sports and activities are in full swing. Math league had their third competition and Robotics has started. Students are excited for winter break. Holly Vind shared Steve Simon visited students at the high school to talk about what he does. BHS high school choir concert is tonight and the girl’s hockey team doing well 9 to 1. LISTENING SESSION REVIEW There we no listening sessions. DONATIONS The motion was offered by Jeff Lind, seconded by Sarah Young, and carried by all in attendance to accept the following donations: $30,000 from First National Bank of Bemidji Foundation for the BHS Career Academies, $500 from James Ravnikar for the Angel Fund, $500 from Jessica Thompson for the JW Smith Angel Fund, $2,500 from Team Foundation to Bemidji High School Robotics. The Bemidji High School Choir has received the following donations for their New York City Trip: $500 from Rotary Club of Bemidji, $500 from First National Bank of Bemidji, $750 from Beltrami Electric Cooperative, $2,000 from Knife River Materials, and $2,500 from Ottertail Power. EQUITABLE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT Recognize Fall State Participants The students going to state in cross country were listed. RELATIONSHIPS/COLLABORATION HIGH QUALITY DISTRICT Potential Reduction in Programs and Positions Ann Long Voelkner introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS AND REASONS THEREFORE WHEREAS, the financial condition of the school district may dictate that the School Board must consider a possible reduction in expenditures, and WHEREAS, shifts in elementary and secondary student participation might cause discontinuance of positions and/or curtailment of programs, and WHEREAS, a determination must be made concerning which teachers’ contracts must be terminated and not renewed, and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits; BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 31: That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions to effectuate economies in the school district and reduce expenditures; and make recommendations to the School Board for discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Sarah Young and a tabulation of votes is as follows: AYES: Sarah Young, Ann Long Voelkner, Justin Hoover, Jeff Lind, Julie Laitala, and Carol L. Johnson. NOES: None ABSENT: None WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 2022-2023 Indian Education Policies and Procedures The motion was offered by Ann Long Voelkner, seconded by Sarah Young, and carried by all in attendance to approve the 2022-2023 Bemidji Area Schools Indian Education Policies and Procedures as written. 2022 Payable 2023 Levy Limit Certification Sarah Young motions and Jeff Lind seconds to table the 2022 Payable 2023 Levy Limit Certification. Krisi Fenner, Director of Business Services, presented the Truth in Taxation Public Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on December 19, 2022. Sarah Young motions and Jeff Lind seconds to put the 2022 Payable 2023 Levy Limit Certification back on the table. The motion was offered by Ann Long Voelkner, seconded by Sarah Young, and carried by all in attendance to approve the 2022 pay 2023 Levy Limit as presented. WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UPCOMING EVENTS Special Board Meeting: Monday, January 9, 2023, 5:30 in the Board Room Next Regular School Board Meeting: Monday, January 23, 2022, 6:30 in the Board Room Upcoming Events at Bemidji Area Schools OTHER Superintendent’s Report The Superintendent shared the progress being made in the district. Once Around the Table School Board Members shared their observations of events in the district. Presentation of Bells Bells were presented to Carol L. Johnson, Jeff Lind, and Sarah Young for their serving on the Bemidji School Board. Jeff Lind motions and Sarah Young seconds to recess until 6:00 PM for the Truth in Taxation meeting. There was a recess from 5:44 PM until 6:00 PM when the Truth in Taxation presentation started. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION ADJOURNMENT The motion was offered by Sarah Young, seconded by Jeff Lind, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn. Time: 6:30 p.m. /S/ Jenny Frenzel, Clerk /S/ Ann Long Voelkner, Chair January 23, 2023 Date Approved (Feb 4, 2023) 186977