MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS NOVEMBER 21, 2022 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jeff Lind, Sarah Young, Todd Haugen, Ann Long Voelkner, Carol L. Johnson and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Holly Vind – Student Representative Nick Rautio – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: None CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 6:30 p.m.) APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Ann Long Voelkner, seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda with the removal of the First Reading of Revised SBR 400-90-11: Instruction Credit for Learning. CONSENT AGENDA The motion was offered by Sarah Young, seconded by Jeff Lind, and carried by consent to approve the following items: A. Minutes from the October 17, October 24, and November 16, 2022 School Board Meetings B. Current Bills & Special Checks Totaling: $4,404,207,51 C. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 200-10-1: Enrollment of Nonresident Students D. Request to Accept Grant – Bemidji 31 Foundation – Multiple Grant Recipients E. Certified Staff Appointments F. Non-Certified Staff Resignations G. Release from Contract Request – Susan Kedzie H Retirement of Administrative Staff Member – Patricia Welte SPECIAL TOPICS Spotlight Presentation: Minnesota School Boards Association – Strategic Planning Gail Gilman explained that a strategic plan is a visionary roadmap for the next couple years. There will be both internal and external surveys with all stakeholders. The process of creating a strategic plan will include having listening sessions, and planning committee taking 12-14 weeks. Bemidji High School – Transition from Four Period Day to Five Period Day Dr. Jason Stanoch shared a timeline for the transition from the four period day to the five period day. He also gave information about the number of credits to graduate and adding a Personal Finance class requirement starting with the 2027 class. This will also adjust the start time of school to 8:05 AM starting in the fall. STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE REPORT Nick Rautio shared information about himself. He talked about the start of the second term and the winter formal. Holly Vind shared information about the BHS musical, band, choir, and winter sports. LISTENING SESSION REVIEW A family would like bus routes reviewed and wanting drop off closer to their house. They also would like the bussing handbook reviewed. DONATIONS The motion was offered by Jeff Lind, seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by all in attendance to accept the following donations: $1,000 from Knife River Materials for the BHS Career Academies, $600.00 from Gloria Woodard to Solway Elementary, $15,000 from Sanford Health for the Angel Fund, a total of $10,440.00 from North Country Snowmobile Club, Horace May PTO, Garfield Lake Ice Racers Club, Bemidji Education Foundation, David Knudson, Sanford Health, Bemidji Sunrise Rotary Club and R. Scott Pearson for the purchase of two Hippo Campe All-Terrain Wheelchairs. EQUITABLE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT 2023-2022 World’s Best Workforce Summary The motion was offered by Todd Haugen, seconded by Sarah Young, and carried by all in attendance to approve the 2021-2022 World’s Best Workforce Summary. First Reading of Revised SBR 400-30-7: Graduation Requirements The motion was offered by Ann Long Voelkner, seconded by Sarah Young, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of revised SBR 400-30-7: Graduation Requirements. HIGH QUALITY DISTRICT High School Activities Coordinator – Kristen McRae The motion was offered by Ann Long Voelkner, seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by all in attendance to employ Kristen McRae as the High School Activities Coordinator effective November 14, 2022. Technology integration and Systems Coordinator The motion was offered by Jeff Lind, seconded by Sarah Young, and carried by all in attendance to employ Andrew Fuller as the Technology Integration and Systems Coordinator effective December 1, 2022. First Reading of Revised SBR 900-80-1: Public Data Requests The motion was offered by Sarah Young, seconded by Ann Long Voelkner, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of revised SBR 900-80-1: Public Data Requests. First Reading of Revised SBR 900-10-3R: Crisis Management Policy The motion was offered by Todd Haugen, seconded by Jeff Lind, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of revised SBR 900-10-3R: Crisis Management Policy. First Reading of SBR 100-10-2.1: School Board Officers The motion was offered by Ann Long Voelkner, seconded by Sarah Young, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of SBR 100-10-2.1: School Board Officers. First Reading of Revised SBR 100-10-6: Board of Education Open and Closed Meetings The motion was offered by Todd Haugen, seconded by Jeff Lind, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of revised SBR 100-10-3: Board of Education Open and Closed Meetings. First Reading of SBR 100-10-3: School Board Meeting Minutes The motion was offered by Ann Long Voelkner, seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of SBR 100-10-6: School Board Meeting Minutes. .First Reading of SBR 100-70-1: Conflict of Interest for School Board Members The motion was offered by Jeff Lind, seconded by Sarah Young, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of SBR 100-70-1: Conflict of Interest for School Board Members. First Reading of Revised SBR 200-10-15R: Evaluation of the Superintendent The motion was offered by Todd Haugen, seconded by Ann Long Voelkner, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of revised SBR 200-10-15R: Evaluation of the Superintendent. UPCOMING EVENTS Next School Board Meeting: Monday, December 19, 2022, 4:30 in the Board Room Upcoming Events at Bemidji Area Schools OTHER Superintendent’s Report The Superintendent shared the progress being made in the district. Once Around the Table School Board Members shared their observations of events in the district. ADJOURNMENT The motion was offered by Sarah Young , seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn. Time: 7:47 p.m. /S/ Jeff Lind, Clerk /S/ Carol L. Johnson, Chair December 19, 2022 Date Approved (Dec. 24, 2022) 135646