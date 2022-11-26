MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEET

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLS OCTOBER 17, 2022 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji, Beltrami/Hubbard Counties, Minnesota, was held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., in the District Office Board Room. MEMBERS PRESENT: Jeff Lind, Sarah Young, Todd Haugen, Carol L. Johnson and Superintendent Jeremy Olson Holly Vind – Student Representative MEMBERS ABSENT: Ann Long Voelkner, Nick Rautio – Student Representative CALL TO ORDER: (Time: 6:30 p.m.) APPROVAL OF AGENDA The motion was offered by Todd Haugen seconded by Sarah Young, and carried by all in attendance to approve the agenda. CONSENT AGENDA The motion was offered by Jeff Lind, seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by consent to approve the following items: A. Minutes from the September 19, 2022 School Board Meeting B. Current Bills & Special Checks Totaling: $3,907,684.19 C. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 200-90-16: Employment Background Checks D. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 200-90-19: Personnel Family and Medical Leave Policy E. Second Reading and Adoption of Revised SBR 900-20-1: Public and Private Personnel Data F. Lane Advancements G. Certified Staff Appointments H Non-Certified Staff Resignations SPECIAL TOPICS Spotlight Presentation: Lincoln Gardens – Jeana Johnson and Jason Luksik There has been a Lincoln garden for many years, Jeana took over running it two years ago. The participation has doubled to over 40 students since she has taken over. The biggest benefit is getting students and their parents involved over the summer. The food is planted, tended to and picked by the students. They grow common foods as well as vegetables that students may not have seen before. During the school year, the food is used in the salad bar for all students to enjoy. STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE REPORT Holly Vind reported on Bemidji High School activities including:. Academic Awards on October 27th, practices for LVB and Vocalmotive have started along with the school play which is Little Shop of Horrors. LISTENING SESSION REVIEW There were no listening sessions DONATIONS EQUITABLE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT Field Trip Request: Bemidji High School Choir, March 8-12, 2023 The motion was offered by Jeff Lind, seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by all in attendance to approve the BHS Choir Field Trip request for March 8-12, 2023 to New York City, NY. RELATIONSHIPS/COLLABORATION Bemidji Career Academy Career Fair – Dr. Jason Stanoch There was a career fair at the Bemidji High School on September 19, 2022. The academies create hands on opportunities for students. It provides student engagement, academy development and partner connection. There were 55 partners at the career fair. The Career Academies allows real world experiences, exploring program, youth skills training and individual experiences. HIGH QUALITY DISTRICT Class Size Reports Superintendent Jeremy Olson reported on fall class sizes as recommended in SBR 400- 30-1R: Class Size. There are no elementary classrooms or Bemidji Middle School Pods that exceed the guideline. Every effort has been made to balance class size. No action was taken. Staffing of Positions Sarah Young introduced the following resolution: RESOLUTION TO REHIRE TYLER JOHNSON WHEREAS, a vacancy exists for a Business Education/Work Based Learning, the School Board of Independent School District No. 31 is rescinding the termination of probationary teacher Tyler Johnson. BE IT RESOLVED that a teaching contract be issued to Tyler Johnson for the 2022-2023 school year. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Jeff Lind, and upon roll call vote being taken, the following voted in favor: Jeff Lind, Sarah Young, Todd Haugen and Carol L. Johnson, and the following voted against: None. WHEREUPON, said resolution was declared passed and adopted. Assurance of Compliance with State and Federal Laws Prohibiting Discrimination The report has been completed online as required. First Reading of Revised SBR 700-10-1: Enrollment of Nonresident Students The motion was offered by Todd Haugen, seconded by Jeff Lind, and carried by all in attendance to approve the first reading of SBR 700-10-1: Enrollment of Nonresident Students. WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT UPCOMING EVENTS JW Smith Elementary: Trunk or Treat, Thursday, October 27, 2022 Lincoln Elementary: Fall Family Festival, Friday, October 28, 2022 Gene Dillon Elementary: Monday, November 21 and 22, 2022 Next School Board Meeting: Monday, November 21, 2022, 6:30 in the Board Room OTHER Superintendent’s Report The Superintendent shared the progress being made in the district. Once Around the Table School Board Members shared their observations of events in the district. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION ADJOURNMENT The motion was offered by Sarah Young, seconded by Todd Haugen, and carried by all in attendance to adjourn. Time: 7:32 p.m. /S/ Jeff Lind, Clerk /S/ Carol L. Johnson, Chair November 21, 2022 Date Approved ( Nov. 26, 2022) 125370