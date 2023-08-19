Meeting Schedule Change Per Ten Lake Tow

Meeting Schedule Change Per Ten Lake Township Board Chairman, Dave Fallis, the September 07, 2023 Planning and Zoning Committee Meeting has been changed to Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the Ten Lake Townhall. The Ten Lake Township Board of Supervisors are invited to attend to discuss the Misty Harbor Plat Amendment and CIC documents. Please call Jim Baruth, TLT Zoning Administrator, at 218-368-4229, if you have questions. Written comments may be sent to the Ten Lake Township Clerk at the address or email listed below. Sincerely, James Marcotte TLT Clerk, PO Box 1608, Bemidji, MN 56619 Email: tenlake@paulbunyan.net Phone: (218) 556-1487 (Aug. 19 & 23, 2023) 251105