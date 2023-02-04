Littlefork-Big Falls Public Schools Requ

Littlefork-Big Falls Public Schools Request for Quotations Independent School District #362 is seeking quotations for Transportation Services. Specifications for quotations are be available on our website at www.isd362.k12.mn.us in the Business Office section. Look for Bid Forms and Documents. Direct link to the page is https://www.isd362.k12.mn.us/en-US/business-office-ae984f82 ISD 362 is seeking quotations for transportation services to begin July 1, 2023 for a three-year contract period ending June 30, 2026. For more information, questions, or to schedule a time to visit the district in person, please contact Heather Kennedy at 218-278-6614 ext. 211 or by email listed below. Mailed quotations can be sent to: ISD #362, 700 Main Street, Littlefork, MN 56653. All envelopes should be clearly marked “Transportation”. Quotations may also be sent via email to kennedy_h@isd362.k12.mn.us. Email subject must be “Transportation.” Quotations must be received by 3:00 p.m. on March 15, 2023. Quotations are expected to be awarded at the March 15, 2023 regular meeting of the school board. (Feb 4, 11, 18 & 25; March 4 & 11, 2023) 187865