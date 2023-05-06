LEGAL NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 197, 3rd SERI

LEGAL NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 197, 3rd SERIES: An Ordinance Amending Chapter 10, Article II, entitled “Rental Housing Registration Code”. This Ordinance was approved by the City Council on Monday, May 1, 2023. This Ordinance shall become effective 30 days after publication. A complete copy of the Ordinance is available by contacting the City Clerk, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 (218-759-3570). Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (May 6, 2023) 221026