LEGAL NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 195, 3rd SERI

LEGAL NOTICE ORDINANCE NO. 195, 3rd SERIES: An Ordinance Amending The Bemidji City Code, Adopting an Amended Fee Schedule for 2023. This Ordinance was approved by the City Council on Monday, November 21, 2022. This Ordinance shall become effective 30 days after publication. A complete copy of the Ordinance is available by contacting the City Clerk, 317 4th Street NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 (218-759-3570). Michelle R. Miller, Bemidji City Clerk (Nov 30, 2022) 125285