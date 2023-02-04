LEGAL NOTICE Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, 6:00 p.m. at the Northern Township Hall, 445 Town Hall Road NW, to consider the Northern Township Road Right of Way Plat No.1 (Fairgrounds Road NW). Anyone interested in addressing concerns regarding this matter can attend the public hearing or mail comments to 445 Town Hall Road NW, email at nthntwp@paulbunyan.net, or phone (218)751-4989. Mary Israelson Northern Township Clerk (Feb 4, 2023) 186615