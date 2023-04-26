LEGAL NOTICE Eckles Township shall condu

LEGAL NOTICE Eckles Township shall conduct a Public Hearing on May 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Eckles Community Center, 9735 Cardinal Rd NW to determine/consider required ROW necessary to accomplish the alteration of one mile of Cartway Road in Eckles Township as petitioned. Said hearing shall consider ROW as described below: DESCRIPTIONS a) Chrissy L. Smith, 4526 Cartway Road NW., Bemidji, MN 56601; The North 33 feet of the West 295 feet of the East 390 feet of the North 387.66 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 12, Township 147 North, Range 34 West. b) Jon E Crisman as Trustee of the Crisman Family Trust, 4545 Cartway Road N.W., Bemidji, MN, 56601; That part of Government Lot 3, Section 12, Township 147 North, Range 34 West described as follows; beginning at the Northwest Corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, said Section, 12; thence running south along the east line of said Lot 3 to the Southeast Corner thereof and the point of beginning of the easement, thence along the south line of said Lot 3 at an assumed bearing of North 88°14’22” west to the southwest corner of Lot 3, thence northerly along the west line of said Lot 3 a distance of 19.70 feet, thence easterly along a line with a bearing of south 88°27’57” east to the east line of said Lot 3. Thence south along the east line of Lot 3 a distance of 24.97 feet to the point of beginning, less the westerly 66.0 feet of Lot 3. (April 26, 2023) 216820